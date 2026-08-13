Court rejects KCR’s plea to dismiss Kaleshwaram case, hearing on September 9

BHUPALPALLY: The Principal District and Sessions Court of Jayashankar Bhupalpally has rejected a plea filed on behalf of former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao seeking dismissal of a case related to the damage to the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), and posted the matter for hearing on September 9.

Judge J Jeevan Kumar passed the order on Wednesday after hearing arguments on the plea. KCR is A1 in the case, which was initiated following a complaint by social activist Nagavelli Rajalinga Murthy in October 2023 over the sinking of piers of the Medigadda barrage.

According to Congress Legal Cell chairman of Bhupalpally district Balla Mahender, KCR’s lawyers sought dismissal of the case on the ground that the complainant was no longer alive. Rajalinga Murthy, who was from Bhupalpally town, was murdered in 2025.

Opposing the plea, Mahender told the court that the case concerned alleged damage to a project involving public money and that relevant evidence was with the government.

Court to hear Kaleshwaram case on Sept 9

Mahender submitted that the government should be given time to place the facts and evidence before the court.

He also submitted that notices had been served on those involved in the alleged damage to the KLIS, except KCR. The court directed that the notice to KCR be served again and posted the matter for September 9.

Rajalinga Murthy had approached the Bhupalpally police in October 2023 seeking registration of an FIR against KCR, former irrigation minister T Harish Rao and others over the sinking of pillars of the Medigadda barrage. He alleged that public money had been misappropriated in the KLIS.

After the police refused to register an FIR, he approached the Bhupalpally district court.Rajalinga Murthy subsequently filed a revision petition in connection with the matter.