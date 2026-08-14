Thummala Nageswara Rao warns sellers of action over spurious fertiliser

HYDERABAD: Agriculture Minister Thummala Nageswara Rao on Thursday directed officials to encourage farmers growing nine recognised paddy varieties to register with agriculture authorities and warned of strict action against those manufacturing or selling spurious diammonium phosphate (DAP), a widely used fertiliser.

He said agriculture extension officers should encourage farmers growing the recognised paddy varieties to register themselves at Rythu Vedikas. Under VB-G RAM-G, he asked officials to coordinate with panchayati raj authorities to create eco ponds and promote bamboo cultivation.

He reviewed subsidies being provided to farmers under the agricultural mechanisation scheme and warned officials against delays in disbursing them. He asked officials to fill vacant posts as per requirements or deploy personnel from other departments to ensure timely delivery of services to farmers.

The minister asked Agriculture Secretary Surendra Mohan to bring departments, corporations and societies providing similar services under a common umbrella.