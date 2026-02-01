CM Revanth seeks US varsity alumni help for Telangana's growth
HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy appealed to the students and alumni of Harvard University, the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and Columbia University to remain closely connected with India’s development journey and serve as global brand ambassadors of Telangana Rising. Many participants, in turn, expressed their strong willingness and commitment to contribute their expertise and best efforts towards enhancing Telangana’s development trajectory and strengthening its global stature.
On the concluding day of his official engagements at Harvard University on Saturday, the chief minister interacted with multiple delegations and groups, including students and alumni of Harvard and Columbia universities.
During the interactions, students and alumni engaged Revanth Reddy in wide-ranging discussions on leadership and success, economic growth and development paradigms, sustainability and environmental challenges, and focused welfare approaches aimed at farmers, women and youth, among other critical issues. The chief minister shared his perspectives on governance, the challenges inherent in transformative leadership, and the core pillars of his long-term vision, Telangana Rising 2047, outlining the opportunities it offers for inclusive growth, stakeholder participation and empowerment-driven development.
When a group of students requested him to teach them leadership and vision, he said that such instruction was best entrusted to the distinguished faculty and professors of Harvard University.
He added that he would not wish to assume the role of an “impostor professor” and instead emphasised his preference for substantive, two-way engagements grounded in dialogue, shared experiences and mutual learning.
Meanwhile, the Harvard Kennedy School invited Revanth Reddy to its first AI Policy Symposium as the keynote speaker. Ruxanda Renita and other organisers extended the invitation to him in person.
According to the Chief Minister’s Office, Revanth Reddy is the only Indian leader to have been invited to speak at the event and has been requested to join Harvard Kennedy School Dean Jeremy Weinstein in inaugurating the symposium, scheduled to be held in March.
The chief minister said he would consider delivering the keynote address virtually from Hyderabad. He may also participate in a panel discussion with global leaders and technology experts on AI infrastructure as part of the symposium.