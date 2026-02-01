Former Telangana CM KCR questioned by SIT in phone tapping case

HYDERABAD: The Special Investigation Team (SIT), probing the phone-tapping case, examined former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for close to four and a half hours at his Nandinagar residence in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The BRS president left the Erravalli farmhouse in the morning and reached his Hyderabad house in the afternoon, where a large number of police personnel were deployed.

After KCR reached Hyderabad, the SIT officials arrived at his residence with laptops, electronic equipment and other evidence.

He was quizzed by Joint CP (Special Branch) SM Vijay Kumar, Jubilee Hills ACP P Venkatagiri and other officials behind closed doors, while BRS working president KT Rama Rao and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao were waiting in another room.

The SIT officials reportedly questioned KCR on the reappointment of T Prabhakar Rao as Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) and P Radha Kishan Rao as Task Force DCP after their retirement.

According to sources, the SIT officials reportedly asked whether KCR had ordered the accused to snoop on several politicians, businessmen and others ahead of the 2023 general elections, and why several individuals who funded the BRS through electoral bonds featured on the SIB’s snooping list.

The officials also reportedly questioned him over the 2022 MLAs poaching case. They also reportedly asked if he knew about the WhatsApp groups — KMR and POL 2023 — which the accused in the phone-tapping case used to share information during the 2023 elections.