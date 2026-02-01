In final meeting, GHMC Council passes Rs 11,460 crore budget for expanded city

HYDERABAD: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) Council on Friday approved a Rs 11,460 crore budget for the 2026–27 financial year, in what was the last meeting of the present elected body, whose term ends on February 10, 2026.

The budget covers the erstwhile GHMC and 27 newly merged urban local bodies (ULBs), with priority given to roads, flyovers, nala modernisation and other capital works. Mayor Gadwal Vijayalaxmi, who chaired the meeting, cleared the draft after brief discussions.

The Council saw exchanges between Congress and BRS corporators, with Congress members alleging poor development and mounting debt during the previous BRS government. BRS corporators objected to the charges, prompting sloganeering before the Mayor intervened to restore order.

Making an emotional reference to her tenure, the Mayor said it was her last Council meeting and reiterated that she would not contest future elections.

MIM MLA Majid Hussain said Hyderabad, after the expansion of GHMC limits, required a budget of at least Rs 20,000 crore. He questioned whether the budget would remain valid if GHMC was reorganised into multiple municipal corporations after the Council’s term ends.

BJP corporator V Sravan questioned the rationale of presenting a single-corporation budget amid reports of division the GHMC.

Earlier, the Council paid tributes to Champapet corporator Vanga Madhusudan Reddy, who died last week.