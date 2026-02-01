Integration of safeguards, LMP in Bhu Bharati on the cards to prevent frauds in Telangana

HYDERABAD: The state government is set to integrate three critical safeguards — code audit, security audit, and cyber security audit — into the Bhu Bharati portal alongside the rollout of survey-based registrations, in a bid to prevent scams such as the recently identified stamp-duty fraud. This move also includes making the Land Parcel Map (LPM) mandatory even for booking registration slots.

The additional layers of audits are being integrated to ensure data integrity, system robustness, and protection against potential cyber threats.

Under the new framework, land parcels will be assigned an LPM number in place of the existing survey number system. In simple terms, the LPM number will function as a unique identifier incorporating geographical location and revenue record details. Over time, this system is expected to replace traditional survey numbers.

However, the Revenue department will continue to retain survey numbers in correlation with LPMs to address legacy records and meet legal requirements.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official said, “Under the LPM system, the government will register the exact extent of actual land on the ground. In the previous system, registrations were carried out based on the extent mentioned in documents, and in some cases, the land did not exist at all. The proposed system is designed to eliminate such dubious claims.”

The official added that if a person claims ownership of three acres but the survey identifies only 2.5 acres, only the verified extent will be registered.