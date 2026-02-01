Phone tapping case: KCR to be at home for SIT queries

HYDERABAD: Making it clear that the SIT could not legally compel his presence in Hyderabad for examination in the alleged phone-tapping case, former chief minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao told investigators that he would be present at his Nandinagar residence on Sunday at 3 pm for recording of his statement, as he was a responsible citizen.

In his reply to the notice issued by Jubilee Hills ACP P Venkatagiri under Section 160 of the CrPC in connection with Crime No. 243/2024, KCR stated: “Notwithstanding the legal position, I, being a former chief minister of Telangana and present Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, and also as a responsible citizen of this country, in order to assist the department in the investigation of the subject crime, would be available for my examination at 3 pm on February 1, 2026, at my Nandinagar residence, as you are keen to record my statement there.”

Objecting to the issuance of notices to the Nandinagar residence instead of Erravelli, KCR stated: “As per Section 160(1) of the CrPC, you neither have the jurisdiction nor the power to issue a notice to me for recording my statement in connection with the phone-tapping case, as I am not residing within the limits of Jubilee Hills police station or any of the adjoining police stations.

Therefore, the notice issued is without jurisdiction, illegal and ultra vires the provisions of Section 160 of the CrPC and is not binding on me.”

He added that he had been residing at Erravelli for the last several years and that the police were duty-bound to record his statement there.