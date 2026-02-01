Phone tapping case: KCR to be at home for SIT queries

HYDERABAD: Making it clear that the SIT could not legally compel his presence in Hyderabad for examination in the alleged phone-tapping case, former chief minister and BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao told investigators that he would be present at his Nandinagar residence on Sunday at 3 pm for recording of his statement, as he was a responsible citizen.
In his reply to the notice issued by Jubilee Hills ACP P Venkatagiri under Section 160 of the CrPC in connection with Crime No. 243/2024, KCR stated: “Notwithstanding the legal position, I, being a former chief minister of Telangana and present Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly, and also as a responsible citizen of this country, in order to assist the department in the investigation of the subject crime, would be available for my examination at 3 pm on February 1, 2026, at my Nandinagar residence, as you are keen to record my statement there.”
Objecting to the issuance of notices to the Nandinagar residence instead of Erravelli, KCR stated: “As per Section 160(1) of the CrPC, you neither have the jurisdiction nor the power to issue a notice to me for recording my statement in connection with the phone-tapping case, as I am not residing within the limits of Jubilee Hills police station or any of the adjoining police stations.
Therefore, the notice issued is without jurisdiction, illegal and ultra vires the provisions of Section 160 of the CrPC and is not binding on me.”
He added that he had been residing at Erravelli for the last several years and that the police were duty-bound to record his statement there.
Responding to the SIT’s claim that it was considering his address based on his election affidavit, the BRS supremo said: “In the case of our legislator T Harish Rao .... the notice was served at Hyderabad even though the election affidavit shows his place of residence as Siddipet town.”
SIT is required to record statement at Erravelli: KCR
The former chief minister said that this showed the SIT’s “double standards and shifting position”. “As per law, I am not required to present myself at the Nandinagar house for recording my statement and I can ignore the same,” KCR’s letter said.
He said that under Section 160(2) of the CrPC, the SIT was required to record his statement at his place of residence at Erravalli.
Objecting to the pasting of the notice on the compound wall of his Nandinagar residence, KCR said it was illegal and showed disregard for the Constitution, the law and Supreme Court judgments. Referring to the Supreme Court judgment in the Satender Kumar Antil vs CBI case on the procedure for issuing notices, he said: “You have deliberately and intentionally chosen to ignore the mandate of law and the Supreme Court directions in the matter, for which you can be charged with contempt of the Supreme Court.”
The former chief minister held discussions since Friday with party leaders Harish Rao, KT Rama Rao, G Jagadish Reddy, J Santosh Kumar and legal experts at his farmhouse in Erravelli.
Following these discussions, he decided to appear for examination at his Nandinagar residence. The phone-tapping case has been under investigation for the past two years. The SIT has examined several persons, including police officers, politicians, journalists and businesspersons, and arrested multiple individuals in the case.
The SIT has already examined Harish Rao, Rama Rao and Santosh Kumar.
Meanwhile, the BRS condemned the notices issued to its party chief, alleging that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was harassing KCR and that the ruling Congress was attempting to damage his image. Party leaders objected to the pasting of notices at the Nandinagar residence, stating that KCR had already replied and conveyed his availability after the municipal elections. They termed the act insulting to a former chief minister.
The BRS called upon its cadre to protest by wearing black badges and holding demonstrations and rallies from the village to the state level to condemn the actions of the Congress government.
Rama Rao alleged that the pasting of notices violated standard operating procedures. He questioned why notices were pasted despite KCR having replied and expressed willingness to appear for examination, and advised police officers not to act under pressure to insult opposition leaders.
He said the people of Telangana were watching the conduct of the ruling Congress and would respond at the appropriate time.
SIT sources said the inquiry would cover the appointment of former SIB chief T Prabhakar Rao, issues related to electoral bonds, and slips linked to phone numbers allegedly tapped by Prabhakar Rao, Radhakishan Rao, Sravan Rao and others.
The sources said the SIT is also likely to inquire whether any numbers were provided for alleged political benefit, whether any businesspersons gave electoral bonds after alleged police pressure, and whether KCR had any knowledge of, or role in, the alleged tapping.
In view of the SIT examining KCR, police have tightened security at the Nandinagar residence and announced traffic diversions for the smooth conduct of the process on Sunday.
Party sources said KCR was likely to first visit Telangana Bhavan, the BRS office in Banjara Hills near his residence, to meet party leaders and cadres before returning home for the examination scheduled at 3 pm.