Telangana economy is strong, inflation lower than national average: Minister Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu has asserted that the latest survey data once again proves that Telangana is demonstrating its strength across sectors, including IT, industry and women’s welfare.
Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat on Saturday, he explained: “Telangana has performed better in managing inflation by recording a rate lower than the national average in 2024–25. While the national average is at 4.63 per cent, Telangana has recorded 3.67 per cent. In 2025–26 (from April to December), while the national average is 1.72 per cent, Telangana’s inflation stands at 0.2 per cent. This has become possible due to various decisions taken by the state government. The government is making all efforts to further reduce inflation in the state.”
He said that the Economic Survey noted that Telangana is not dependent on devolution of funds from the Centre or loans, as the government is earning more income through state-owned revenues. This, he asserted, is an indication of the state government’s transparent financial management. He said that Telangana recorded a growth rate of 12.6 per cent in 2024–25.
Stating that the Economic Survey has hailed various initiatives related to Hyderabad, he said that the government is committed to making the state capital a global city. As Hyderabad is becoming a global economic hub, the government is focusing on creating infrastructure with international standards, he noted.
The minister dismissed allegations that the government is resorting to vendetta politics against Opposition leaders, including former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. Reacting to the SIT summons issued to KCR in the alleged phone-tapping case, Sridhar Babu said: “The law will take its own course. We are not resorting to vendetta politics.
Have we taken any action against any person in the last two years? We respect democratic institutions. We are not harassing people like the BRS did during its rule.”
“A few people are unable to digest the development initiatives and welfare measures being implemented by the state government. Certain vested interests have resorted to misinformation campaigns, driven by political self-interest and the struggle for relevance.
In particular, false narratives are being spread that the economy has collapsed, the state has fallen behind in all sectors and investments are drying up,” he alleged.