Telangana economy is strong, inflation lower than national average: Minister Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu has asserted that the latest survey data once again proves that Telangana is demonstrating its strength across sectors, including IT, industry and women’s welfare.

Speaking to reporters at the Secretariat on Saturday, he explained: “Telangana has performed better in managing inflation by recording a rate lower than the national average in 2024–25. While the national average is at 4.63 per cent, Telangana has recorded 3.67 per cent. In 2025–26 (from April to December), while the national average is 1.72 per cent, Telangana’s inflation stands at 0.2 per cent. This has become possible due to various decisions taken by the state government. The government is making all efforts to further reduce inflation in the state.”

He said that the Economic Survey noted that Telangana is not dependent on devolution of funds from the Centre or loans, as the government is earning more income through state-owned revenues. This, he asserted, is an indication of the state government’s transparent financial management. He said that Telangana recorded a growth rate of 12.6 per cent in 2024–25.