BRS workers stage protests across Telangana

HYDERABAD/NALGONDA/RAJANNA-SIRCILLA: Even as the SIT was questioning former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the alleged phone-tapping case, protests erupted at several places in the state with the BRS cadre hitting the streets, raising slogans against the government and burning effigies of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday.

In Hyderabad, mild tension prevailed at Telangana Bhavan when the BRS staged a protest and then they tried to proceed to Nandinagar, where their party chief was being questioned. Police, who were deployed in large numbers at the BRS party office, managed to thwart their attempts. After a brief altercation with the police, the BRS cadre then tried to proceed towards the chief minister’s Jubilee Hills residence. Police succeeded in thwarting that attempt too.

Earlier, police asked owners of shops near KCR’s Nandinagar residence to pull down the shutters. They also set up barricades on roads to prevent vehicles from reaching KCR’s residence. The BRS cadre went to Nandinagar only after the SIT concluded quizzing KCR and raised black flags as part of their protest against the state government.