Budget has significant benefits for Telangana: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Stating that Telangana would receive “significant” benefits in the Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said the state’s share in central taxes has increased by 13.5 per cent over the previous year.
“While Telangana received Rs 29,280 crore in tax devolution in 2025-26, the allocation for 2026-27 has been raised to Rs 33,180 crore,” he said.
Addressing a press conference in Delhi, he welcomed the announcement of seven high-speed rail corridors across the country, of which three will originate from Hyderabad—Hyderabad-Pune, Hyderabad-Bengaluru and Hyderabad-Chennai. “This would further boost Hyderabad’s growth in sectors such as IT, biopharma, real estate and infrastructure,” he noted.
Kishan Reddy said that allocations for the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Gramin (VBG-RAMG) have been increased. “Fertiliser subsidy also has been enhanced by around Rs 7,000 crore compared to last year, with a total allocation of Rs 1.26 lakh crore, a major portion of which would benefit Telangana,” he said.
The Union minister also noted that the Budget gives special emphasis to the textile sector through the “Tex-Eco” programme to enhance the global competitiveness of Indian textiles. He said this would significantly benefit the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park being developed by the Centre in Warangal.
Girls’ hostels in every district
Welcoming the Centre’s decision to build a girls’ hostel in every district, he said: “As part of this initiative, all 33 districts in Telangana will get one girls’ hostel.”
He also welcomed the Centre’s decision to encourage municipal bonds. “Cities such as Hyderabad, that raise municipal bonds worth over Rs 1,000 crore will receive an incentive of Rs 100 crore from the Union government,” he said.
“Around 32 towns in Telangana will continue to receive Rs 200 crore incentives under the AMRUT scheme,” he added. Kishan Reddy also said that Rs 10,000 crore growth-fund announced for MSMEs will also benefit nearly 38 lakh MSMEs in Telangana.
He also stated that about Rs 28,740 crore has been allocated for MRTS and Metro projects. “Sufficient funds are available with the Centre to support Metro construction. But the Telangana government should first bring clarity on the Hyderabad Metro project, complete discussions related to the committee formed on the L&T merger issue, and submit a proper Detailed Project Report (DPR). Based on the DPR, the Centre would decide on the release of funds,” he said.