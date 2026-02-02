Budget has significant benefits for Telangana: Union Minister G Kishan Reddy

HYDERABAD: Stating that Telangana would receive “significant” benefits in the Budget presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy said the state’s share in central taxes has increased by 13.5 per cent over the previous year.

“While Telangana received Rs 29,280 crore in tax devolution in 2025-26, the allocation for 2026-27 has been raised to Rs 33,180 crore,” he said.

Addressing a press conference in Delhi, he welcomed the announcement of seven high-speed rail corridors across the country, of which three will originate from Hyderabad—Hyderabad-Pune, Hyderabad-Bengaluru and Hyderabad-Chennai. “This would further boost Hyderabad’s growth in sectors such as IT, biopharma, real estate and infrastructure,” he noted.

Kishan Reddy said that allocations for the Viksit Bharat Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission Gramin (VBG-RAMG) have been increased. “Fertiliser subsidy also has been enhanced by around Rs 7,000 crore compared to last year, with a total allocation of Rs 1.26 lakh crore, a major portion of which would benefit Telangana,” he said.

The Union minister also noted that the Budget gives special emphasis to the textile sector through the “Tex-Eco” programme to enhance the global competitiveness of Indian textiles. He said this would significantly benefit the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park being developed by the Centre in Warangal.