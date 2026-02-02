Excise cop Sowmya laid to rest with state honours

NIZAMABAD: A nine-day battle for life ended on Saturday night for Excise constable Gajula Sowmya (23), who succumbed to grievous injuries at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences, Hyderabad. She was laid to rest with state honours at her native Mosra village on Sunday evening.

Sowmya was critically injured on January 23 while conducting a raid to apprehend a ganja gang at Madhavanagar, under the Nizamabad Rural police station limits. She was first treated at a private hospital before being shifted to NIMS. Doctors said she had suffered multiple internal injuries, including damage to the kidneys, liver and ribs, and efforts to save her proved unsuccessful.

Her final journey began from her home in Mosra, where friends, relatives, department staff and villagers gathered to bid a tearful farewell. Emotions ran high as mourners recalled her dedication and courage.

Excise Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, Government Advisor P Sudharshan Reddy, Banswada MLA Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, Nizamabad Commissioner of Police P Sai Chaitanya, Bodhan sub-collector Vikas Mahtho and Mosra sarpanch Bhupal Reddy were among those who attended the funeral.

Earlier, the body was taken to Gandhi Hospital, Hyderabad, for postmortem before being brought back to the village.