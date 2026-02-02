Gross injustice done to Telangana in Union Budget: Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka

HYDERABAD: Gross injustice has been done to the state in the Union Budget, alleged Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

Speaking to reporters here on Sunday, Bhatti said that people hoped that there would be something for Telangana in the Union Budget.

He recalled that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, along with ministers, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union ministers several times in the past and submitted representations.

“We expected projects like the Musi River rejuvenation project, Regional Ring Road (RRR) and Metro Rail Phase-II to be included in the Union Budget. But we drew a blank,” he said.

“The Centre said it is focusing on bio-pharma. At least in that, Telangana should have been considered. But there is nothing for Telangana in bio-pharma either,” Bhatti said.

Noting that Hyderabad is already a pharmaceutical hub with dedicated chemical parks, the deputy chief minister pointed out that the city was not included even in the announcement of chemical parks.

Referring to the Union Budget’s focus on affordable sports goods, Bhatti said Telangana has been prominently highlighted in the state’s Vision Document and has already established a Sports University. However, he noted that the state found no mention in the Budget even in this sector.

“Hyderabad is the centre for the “orange economy,” but that too has been shifted to Mumbai. What mistake has Telangana committed?” Bhatti wondered.

The Union Budget mentioned a regional medical hub, but the state found no place in it either, he lamented.