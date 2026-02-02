Hyderabad: Realty cheers infrastructure focus, flags gaps in housing

HYDERABAD: The Union Budget 2026–27 has drawn a measured but optimistic response from the real estate industry, with stakeholders welcoming its emphasis on infrastructure-led growth while flagging the absence of direct incentives for the housing sector.

The Hyderabad chapter of Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India said the Budget reflected a clear commitment to urban transformation. Its president, N Jaideep Reddy, said the focus on urban development, AI, bio-pharma research, IT and software services, along with tax holidays for data centres, would act as strong growth drivers for Hyderabad.

However, he said the Budget fell short on measures to stimulate housing demand, particularly in the affordable segment, and expressed hope for follow-up announcements on tax incentives.

President-elect B Jagannath Rao described the Budget as a blueprint for a ‘Viksit Bharat’, citing its emphasis on urban infrastructure, manufacturing, municipal bonds and modern construction equipment, while stressing the need for tax rationalisation to revive the ‘Housing for All’ mission.

Rajsekhar Reddy Allipuram, founder of Propgo, said the Budget reinforced the link between infrastructure and real estate growth. Gummi Ram Reddy, president-elect of CREDAI National, said the infrastructure push would indirectly support the sector but expressed disappointment over the unchanged definition of affordable housing despite rising costs.