KTR: Centre continued discrimination against state

HYDERABAD: Alleging that Telangana has once again been denied its rightful share in the Union Budget, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said the BJP-led Union government has continued its discriminatory approach towards the state for over a decade. He also questioned the Congress-led state government’s inability to secure even minimum allocations in the Budget presented on Sunday.

In a press statement, Rama Rao pointed out that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s repeated visits to New Delhi — nearly 60 so far — had not secured even a single rupee for the state. He demanded that the chief minister explain what concrete benefits these visits brought to Telangana.

The BRS leader said the much-publicised “big brother–little brother” understanding between Congress and the BJP had failed to translate into financial gains for the state, as reflected in the current Budget.

Rama Rao alleged that the chief minister’s Delhi visits were driven more by political compulsions than the state’s interests. “The Budget has exposed the futility of those engagements,” he said, adding that Telangana had been left empty-handed while other states received substantial allocations.

He further alleged that BJP MPs and Union ministers from Telangana had failed to effectively raise the state’s concerns, noting that despite representation in the Union Cabinet, the state did not receive meaningful allocations.