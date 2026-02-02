KTR: Centre continued discrimination against state
HYDERABAD: Alleging that Telangana has once again been denied its rightful share in the Union Budget, BRS working president KT Rama Rao said the BJP-led Union government has continued its discriminatory approach towards the state for over a decade. He also questioned the Congress-led state government’s inability to secure even minimum allocations in the Budget presented on Sunday.
In a press statement, Rama Rao pointed out that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s repeated visits to New Delhi — nearly 60 so far — had not secured even a single rupee for the state. He demanded that the chief minister explain what concrete benefits these visits brought to Telangana.
The BRS leader said the much-publicised “big brother–little brother” understanding between Congress and the BJP had failed to translate into financial gains for the state, as reflected in the current Budget.
Rama Rao alleged that the chief minister’s Delhi visits were driven more by political compulsions than the state’s interests. “The Budget has exposed the futility of those engagements,” he said, adding that Telangana had been left empty-handed while other states received substantial allocations.
He further alleged that BJP MPs and Union ministers from Telangana had failed to effectively raise the state’s concerns, noting that despite representation in the Union Cabinet, the state did not receive meaningful allocations.
Rama Rao recalled that repeated representations over the past 10 years for key projects remained unaddressed. These include national status for the Palamuru–Rangareddy irrigation project, Metro Rail expansion, the Regional Ring Road, new railway lines, a coach factory in Warangal, premier institutions such as an IIM, the Bayyaram steel plant in Khammam district and a mega textile park in Sircilla. None of these demands found a place in the current Budget, he said.
He alleged that Telangana has been systematically overlooked since its formation, including in the implementation of commitments made under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, terming it discriminatory against the state.
Rama Rao demanded that MPs, Union ministers and the state government collectively answer to the people for what he described as a serious injustice in the Budget. Despite electing MPs from both BJP and Congress, he said, Telangana had ended up with zero tangible Budgetary benefits.