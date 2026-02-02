Probe not unjust, says TPCC chief

HYDERABAD: Describing the BRS as ‘Blackmail Rashtra Samithi’, TPCC chief Mahesh Kumar Goud has asserted that the

SIT was investigating the alleged tapping of phones of politicians, businessmen, celebrities and other individuals during the 10-year rule of the pink party.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Sunday, he termed phone-tapping a grave offence and said that several BRS leaders, including former ministers T Harish Rao, KT Rama Rao and former Rajya Sabha member Joginapally Santhosh, were being questioned for their alleged involvement in the case.

Referring to the SIT summoning former CM K Chandrasekhar Rao, the TPCC president said that it was “laughable” to portray the probe against KCR as something extraordinary. He said that attempts were being made to project KCR as innocent and the investigation against him as unjust. He said the former chief minister continued to display a “monarchical” mindset and emphasised that all were equal before the law.

The TPCC president pointed out that several former chief ministers in the country, including Shibu Soren, Mayawati, J Jayalalithaa, Lalu Prasad Yadav and BS Yediyurappa, had faced investigations in the past, and said inquiries against Chandrasekhar Rao should not be treated differently.