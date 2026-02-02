Rs 720 cr released to clear govt staff’s pending bills

HYDERABAD: The state government has released Rs 720 crore towards clearing pending bills pertaining to the government employees. As per instructions of Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka, the Finance department officials released the funds for the month of January.

Out of the funds released recently, the entire pending amount of surrender leave encashment from 2022 to February 2025 has been cleared in one go. In addition to this, the released bills include gratuity, GPF, surrender leave and advances.

In a statement issued here, the deputy chief minister said that the government has been consistently implementing the assurances it gave to the people. For clearing employees’ pending bills, the government has been releasing pending funds every month through a green channel, he added.

“The government had assured employee unions that more than Rs 700 crore would be released every month towards pending dues of government employees accumulated during the previous government’s tenure. By the end of June last year, Rs 183 crore was released. Thereafter, from August 2025 onwards, at least Rs 700 crore has been released every month,” he explained.