SIT didn’t follow rules but KCR acted like a responsible leader: KTR

He said that though the case was registered two years ago, the SIT examined KCR on the Union Budget day as the Congress and BJP MPs failed to get funds to the state.
BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao greets his party workers from the balcony of his Nandinagar residence after appearing before the SIT, in Hyderabad on Sunday
HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Sunday said that the SIT questioning KCR on the day the Union Budget was presented was nothing but a diversionary tactic by the state government. Speaking to reporters here, Rama Rao reiterated that the “phone-tapping case is frivolous”. He said that though the case was registered two years ago, the SIT examined KCR on the Union Budget day as the Congress and BJP MPs failed to get funds to the state.

“In the last two years, the Congress government has been indulging in diversion, subversion and perversion,” he alleged. Alleging that the SIT did not follow rules, he said that “KCR as a responsible leader appeared before the investigation officials”. He appealed to the media not to believe the “leaks” being provided by the government in the phone-tapping case.

