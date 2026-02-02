State BJP chief hails Budget’s vision

HYDERABAD: BJP state president N Ramchander Rao on Sunday said the Union Budget would firmly take the country forward by translating the goal of a developed India into reality.

Claiming that the Budget was a “matter of pride for Telangana”, he highlighted that the announcement of high-speed rail corridors to Hyderabad would further strengthen the state’s role as a national growth engine.

Describing the Budget as laying the foundation for a ‘golden journey’, Ramchander said it would move India from economic strength to national capability and from Antyodaya to overall progress. He added that it seeks to strengthen farming, enhance food security and improve living standards for every family.

Prepared with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Budget would provide a major push to domestic manufacturing, strengthen energy security and introduce reforms to reduce dependence on imports, he said. It would also create a strong base for employment generation, higher agricultural productivity, increased purchasing power and wider access to quality education and healthcare.