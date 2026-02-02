Telangana no.1 in per capita income; Discom debt rises 157 per cent in five years

HYDERABAD: Telangana will see a marginal increase in its share of Central tax devolution during 2026–27 to 2030–31, with the 16th Finance Commission (FC) recommending a 2.174% share, up from 2.1% fixed by the 15th Finance Commission.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman tabled the 16th FC report on Sunday. It recommended grants of Rs 21,516 crore for local bodies in Telangana for the five-year period, including Rs 11,548 crore for urban local bodies and Rs 9,968 crore for rural ones. It allocated Rs 2,959 crore for the SDRF, of which the Union share is Rs 2,219.25 crore and the state’s is Rs 739.75 crore. Another Rs 740 crore was earmarked for the State Disaster Mitigation Fund.

The report noted that Telangana has the highest per capita income among large states. While the state inherited a low debt-to-GSDP ratio of 18.7% in 2014–15, it rose to 29.9% in 2020–21 before easing to 27.3% in 2023–24, still about 8 percentage points higher than in 2011–12. Barring three years, Telangana’s revenue account remained in surplus during the period under review, though its fiscal deficit exceeded 3% most years since 2015–16.