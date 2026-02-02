Telangana phone tapping case: SIT quizzes Chandrasekhar Rao for 4.5 hours

HYDERABAD: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) that is probing the phone-tapping case examined former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for close to four and a half hours at his Nandinagar residence in Hyderabad on Sunday.

The BRS president left the Erravelli farmhouse in the morning and reached his Hyderabad house in the afternoon, where a large number of police personnel were deployed.

After KCR reached Hyderabad, the SIT officials arrived at his residence with laptops, electronic equipment and other evidence.

He was quizzed by Joint CP (Special Branch) SM Vijay Kumar, Jubilee Hills ACP P Venkatagiri and other officials behind closed doors, while BRS working president KT Rama Rao and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao were waiting in another room.

Asked about re-appointment of Prabhakar Rao as SIB chief

The SIT officials reportedly questioned KCR on the re-appointment of T Prabhakar Rao as Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) chief and P Radha Kishan Rao as Task Force DCP after their retirement.

According to sources, the SIT officials reportedly posed the following questions: Did he (KCR) order the accused to snoop on several politicians, businessmen and others before the 2023 general elections? Why were several individuals who funded the BRS through electoral bonds allegedly on the list of those snooped on by the SIB?

The officials also reportedly questioned him over the 2022 MLAs poaching case.