Union Budget 2026: Hyderabad emerges as high-speed rail grid hub

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad is set to occupy a central place in India’s proposed high-speed rail network with three corridors announced in the Union Budget 2026–27, reinforcing the city’s growing role as a national economic and connectivity hub.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced seven high-speed rail corridors, including three originating from Hyderabad — Hyderabad–Bengaluru, Hyderabad–Chennai and Hyderabad–Pune — aimed at promoting sustainable passenger transport and linking cities as engines of economic growth.

Though timelines and funding details are yet to be specified, the proposed corridors signal a push towards faster intercity travel, decentralised development and reduced emissions by shifting passengers from roads and short-haul flights to electric rail systems.

South Central Railway officials welcomed the announcement, noting that Hyderabad is the only city to feature in three inter-state high-speed corridors, effectively placing it at the centre of a tri-directional rail grid connecting western, southern and eastern India. The connectivity is expected to enhance business mobility and strengthen integration across IT, manufacturing, financial and port-linked economies.

The Hyderabad–Bengaluru corridor is seen as critical for the southern IT and electronics ecosystem, while the Hyderabad–Pune link is expected to boost talent mobility and business collaboration. The Hyderabad–Chennai corridor is likely to improve access to ports, supporting exports, logistics and auto and EV manufacturing.

No execution details yet

Several districts across Telangana are expected to benefit through intermediate stations, ancillary infrastructure and last-mile connectivity. Real estate, hospitality, warehousing and MSME clusters along the alignments are also expected to see growth, along with employment generation during construction and operations.

While execution details are awaited, officials said the announcement marks a transformational phase for Telangana’s transport and economic landscape, aligning with the state’s push for green growth and climate-resilient infrastructure.