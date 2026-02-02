Union Budget: Experts highlight gaps in primary healthcare

HYDERABAD: The Union Budget 2026-27 drew mixed reactions from the health sector, with experts welcoming investments in secondary and tertiary care while expressing concern over insufficient focus on primary healthcare.

Dr Ranga Reddy Burri, president of the Infection Control Academy of India, said the Budget allocation of Rs 1,05,530 crore to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reflects the government’s intent to position healthcare as a growth engine.

However, he noted that from a public health perspective, the focus remains tilted towards industry, tertiary care, manufacturing and medical tourism, with inadequate attention to prevention, primary healthcare and affordability.