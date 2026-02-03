13,000 wetlands in Telangana but panel yet to find one Ramsar-worthy

HYDERABAD: On World Wetlands Day 2026, lake activists and environmental experts renewed calls for Telangana to declare its first Ramsar wetland, pointing out that the state remains outside India’s Ramsar network despite having thousands of lakes and tanks and an institutional framework for wetland protection.

India currently has 98 Ramsar wetlands, but Telangana has not notified a single site under the international convention. According to the National Wetland Inventory, the state has over 13,000 wetlands spread across nearly five lakh hectares, including major irrigation reservoirs, urban lakes and rural tanks.

The Telangana State Wetland Authority (TGSWA) was constituted in 2018 under the Wetlands (Conservation and Management) Rules to identify and protect wetlands.

However, activists say progress has been limited. “In 2024, five wetlands were shortlisted and discussed in a State Wetland Authority meeting, but since then, there has been no clarity on the outcome or whether any proposal was formally moved forward,” said Madhulika Choudhary, lake activist.

She said the lack of regular authority meetings and public updates has slowed the process. “There is zero information in the public domain on what happened after the surveys. Either additional parameters are being considered or the process has stalled,” she said.

Experts pointed to rapid and unplanned urbanisation as a major threat to wetlands, particularly around Hyderabad. “Flooding is more visible in highly urbanised areas where natural drainage and lakes have been disrupted. Wetlands themselves are not the cause of floods; their destruction is,” Choudhary said, adding that outer areas of Hyderabad continue to show better groundwater recharge due to intact lake systems.