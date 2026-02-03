BJP issues ‘chargesheet’ against ‘corrupt’ Congress govt

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the Congress failed to fulfil the promises it made to the people of Telangana during the 2023 Assembly elections, BJP state president N Ramchander Rao on Monday described the current administration in the state as “inefficient and corrupt”.
Ramchander Rao, along with BJP election in-charge and Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar and other leaders, are released a “chargesheet” titled “False Promises, Deceptive Assurances”, criticising the Congress government’s performance.
Alleging that the Congress won the Assembly elections by making false promises but failed to provide any benefits to the people, he said: “Lakhs of people are reaping the benefits of welfare schemes introduced by the Union government. The benefits of central schemes are being delivered directly to beneficiaries,” he said.
Accusing the Revanth Reddy government of focussing gaining publicity and not on delivering the promises, Ramchander Rao alleged that not a single Indiramma house has been completed so far. “The Indiramma housing scheme is being used only for vote collection,” he said while asking the Congress government it explain what it has actually done for development of municipalities.
Alleges tax-related scam in seven municipalities
The BJP leader further alleged that a major tax-related scam is being perpetrated in seven municipal corporations, claiming that irregularities to the tune of over Rs 250 crore had occurred.
He asserted that every rupee received by municipalities was coming from the Union government, and not from the state’s own resources.
Ramchander Rao further alleged that attacks on Hindu temples were on the rise and that even temple lands were being converted into real estate ventures in the state. Describing the Congress administration as a “commission,
contract and corruption government”, he termed it a “40 per cent commission government”.
He urged the voters to think carefully before casting their votes in the upcoming municipal elections. “People have already given opportunities to two parties in the past. It’s time to give BJP a chance to serve you,” he said.
Warns rebel candidates of 15-year suspension
Ramchander Rao, meanwhile, urged the rebel candidates to withdraw their nominations, warning that failure to do so will result in 15-year suspension from the BJP. He urged them to word hard to ensure the victory of party’s official candidates.
Ramchander Rao and Ashish Shelar, along with MP DK Aruna and other leaders, reviewed the arrangements being made for a public meeting to be held in Mahbubnagar ahead of the municipal elections. BJP national president Nitin Nabin will be addressing the meeting on Wednesday.