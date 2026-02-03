BJP issues ‘chargesheet’ against ‘corrupt’ Congress govt

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the Congress failed to fulfil the promises it made to the people of Telangana during the 2023 Assembly elections, BJP state president N Ramchander Rao on Monday described the current administration in the state as “inefficient and corrupt”.

Ramchander Rao, along with BJP election in-charge and Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar and other leaders, are released a “chargesheet” titled “False Promises, Deceptive Assurances”, criticising the Congress government’s performance.

Alleging that the Congress won the Assembly elections by making false promises but failed to provide any benefits to the people, he said: “Lakhs of people are reaping the benefits of welfare schemes introduced by the Union government. The benefits of central schemes are being delivered directly to beneficiaries,” he said.

Accusing the Revanth Reddy government of focussing gaining publicity and not on delivering the promises, Ramchander Rao alleged that not a single Indiramma house has been completed so far. “The Indiramma housing scheme is being used only for vote collection,” he said while asking the Congress government it explain what it has actually done for development of municipalities.

Alleges tax-related scam in seven municipalities

The BJP leader further alleged that a major tax-related scam is being perpetrated in seven municipal corporations, claiming that irregularities to the tune of over Rs 250 crore had occurred.

He asserted that every rupee received by municipalities was coming from the Union government, and not from the state’s own resources.