BRS leader’s plea against land survey dismissed

In a setback to BRS leader and former minister Ch Malla Reddy, the Telangana High Court on Monday declined to halt a land survey to be conducted at Jeedimetla in Qutbullapur mandal of Medchal-Malkajgiri district.

A bench of Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya and Justice Gadi Praveen Kumar dismissed the petition filed by Malla Reddy, his son Ch Mahender Reddy, and son-in-law and Malkajgiri MLA Marri Rajashekar Reddy.

The dispute concerns a parcel of land measuring one acre and 29 guntas (about 6,243 square yards) in survey No 82.

The appellants claim ownership, stating they purchased the property from Dulichand Silk Mills Limited for valid consideration. However, a software professional, Seri Srinivas Reddy, has laid claim to approximately 33 guntas within the same survey number, leading to a civil dispute.

The revenue authorities initiated a survey pursuant to earlier directions of the court in a petition filed by the rival claimant.