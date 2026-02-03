Centre questions absence of SCCL from coal block auctions

Referring to Singareni, he said that the Centre had allocated three coal blocks to the company, including the Naini block in Odisha. “That block is producing coal, but not dispatching,” he said.

Raising the issue, Anil Kumar had said that despite repeated requests by the chief minister for allocation of the Tadicherla block to Singareni, the Centre had not acted. He questioned why the request was not being considered.

The MP also expressed dissatisfaction over what he described as the lack of budgetary support for Telangana projects such as the Musi riverfront development project, the Regional Ring Road and the Hyderabad Metro expansion. He further said that an Indian Institute of Management had not been announced for the state.