Centre questions absence of SCCL from coal block auctions

HYDERABAD: Stating that all coal blocks were being offered through auction for sale of coal, Minister of State for Coal Satish Chandra Dubey on Monday asked the Telangana government to explain why Singareni Collieries Company Limited was not participating in the auctions to secure coal blocks.
Replying during Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha to a question raised by Congress MP Anil Kumar Yadav, Dubey said no coal block had been allocated to any public sector undertaking through the allotment route after June, 2020.
Referring to Singareni, he said that the Centre had allocated three coal blocks to the company, including the Naini block in Odisha. “That block is producing coal, but not dispatching,” he said.
Raising the issue, Anil Kumar had said that despite repeated requests by the chief minister for allocation of the Tadicherla block to Singareni, the Centre had not acted. He questioned why the request was not being considered.
The MP also expressed dissatisfaction over what he described as the lack of budgetary support for Telangana projects such as the Musi riverfront development project, the Regional Ring Road and the Hyderabad Metro expansion. He further said that an Indian Institute of Management had not been announced for the state.