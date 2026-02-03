Centre to form panel to study Polavaram backwaters impact on Bhadrachalam

HYDERABAD: After prolonged protests and repeated requests by Telangana, the Union government has finally initiated steps to study the submergence of Bhadrachalam under the backwaters of Polavaram project.

The Polavaram Project Authority (PPA) on Monday decided to constitute a committee to study the impact of Polavaram project backwaters, if the water is stored at the 150-ft level.

The PPA wrote to Telangana officials, asking them to nominate a member to the proposed committee to study the possible flooding of Bhadrachalam.

Telangana has consistently warned that storing water up to 150 feet at Polavaram would obstruct the smooth flow of floodwaters from Bhadrachalam. Of the eight outfall regulators (sluices) in Bhadrachalam, three are located below the 150-foot level. Telangana officials expressed the fear that during flood season, the water in Godavari would not flow freely, due to the backwaters of the Polavaram and could lead to the flooding of Bhadrachalam temple town.

Telangana’s concerns

The Telangana officials also raised concerns several times that the backwaters of Polavaram would prevent the free flow water of several tributaries that would open into Godavari, increasing flood risk in Telangana. The issue reached the Supreme Court, which in 2023 directed authorities to take appropriate measures to prevent submergence.

As per the direction of the apex court, the Jal Shakti Ministry and the Central Water Commission (CWC) have held four technical meetings. As a follow-up to the decisions taken in those meetings, a detailed study will now be undertaken to assess flooding likely to be caused by Polavaram backwaters.