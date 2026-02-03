CM exhorts leaders to work unitedly for success in civic polls

HYDERABAD: With elections to municipal corporations and municipalities approaching fast, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy hit the ground running soon after returning to Hyderabad from the United States on Monday.

Her held a virtual meeting with senior party leaders and made it clear that winning maximum number of urban local bodies was a top priority. He stressed that the party must spare no effort in securing victory in the forthcoming elections.

The meeting was attended by AICC state in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan, TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud, members of the TPCC Elections Screening Committee and ministers.

The chief minister asked his Cabinet colleagues and key leaders to maintain a sharp focus on the elections and work with unity. He warned them against internal divisions since they would damage the party’s prospects and give an advantage to the opposition.

He said that surveys commissioned by the Congress indicated that the party was in a strong position. He told the ministers that it was now their responsibility to convert this favourable mood into electoral victory.

Each minister was asked to take charge of the Lok Sabha constituency assigned to him and ensure that the party emerged on top in all municipalities within its jurisdiction. He underlined the need for sustained field-level engagement and close monitoring of the campaign.

Leaders asked to persuade rebels against contesting polls

The chief minister laid special emphasis on preventing vote-splitting due to rebel candidates. He instructed leaders to personally meet rebels and persuade them to withdraw from the contest. He warned that rebels remaining in the fray could harm the party’s prospects.

At the same time he assured that those who withdrew and worked for the victory of official candidates would be accommodated later.