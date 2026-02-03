Duo arrested for cultivating ganja inside apartment in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD: The Excise Special Task Force arrested two persons for illegally cultivating ganja in an apartment at Chintal Basthi on Monday.

The accused were identified as Dhruv Thakur (26) from New Delhi and Arpit Stephen Prakash (25) from Uttar Pradesh, both working professionals.

Acting on specific information, the STF raided a flat at Shyam Rao Nagar and found a live hybrid ganja plant being grown under artificial conditions. Officials seized 12 grams of dried ganja and equipment used for indoor cultivation.

The seized items included a Purple Haze ganja seed, pH meters, fertilisers, temperature and humidity monitoring devices and temperature control accessories.

During questioning, the accused admitted to procuring hybrid ganja seeds online and cultivating the plant at home. They were handed over to Excise Station, Nampally, along with the seized material. A case has been registered.