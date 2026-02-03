Kavitha slams brother for finding fault with SIT questioning dad

She recalled that she had appeared before the ED and the CBI in a case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, though she did no wrong. “Everyone has to cooperate with the law. We have to appear for the examination when we are summoned,” she said.

“None can salvage BRS unless there is a change in their way of thinking,” she added.

In an apparent reference to BRS MLA and former minister T Harish Rao, she claimed that truth may not come out in the phone-tapping case as there is a match-fixing between Congress government and the former.

She suspected that the Congress government would only make some noise in the phone-tapping case in view of the upcoming municipal elections and leave it at that and wouldn’t complete the probe. Alleging that there has been no progress in the investigation into phone-tapping case during the last two years, Kavitha said the probe should go forward if the Congress government is transparent.