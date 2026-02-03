Kavitha slams brother for finding fault with SIT questioning dad

HYDERABAD: Telangana Jagruthi president Kalvakuntla Kavitha on Monday slammed BRS working president and her brother KT Rama Rao for finding fault with SIT questioning her father and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in connection with the phone-tapping case.
Speaking to reporters here, she said that Rama Rao spoke as if it’s a crime to summon KCR for examination. But nobody is exempt from law, she added. “Yesterday, KCR was called for questioning in phone-tapping case. KTR said many things. He spoke as if summoning for examination is a crime and atrocious. When you are in public life, there will be many issues and you have to face their consequences. It would be better if leaders cooperate for investigation to take place transparently and help in bringing it to a closure,” she said.
She recalled that she had appeared before the ED and the CBI in a case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam, though she did no wrong. “Everyone has to cooperate with the law. We have to appear for the examination when we are summoned,” she said.
“None can salvage BRS unless there is a change in their way of thinking,” she added.
In an apparent reference to BRS MLA and former minister T Harish Rao, she claimed that truth may not come out in the phone-tapping case as there is a match-fixing between Congress government and the former.
She suspected that the Congress government would only make some noise in the phone-tapping case in view of the upcoming municipal elections and leave it at that and wouldn’t complete the probe. Alleging that there has been no progress in the investigation into phone-tapping case during the last two years, Kavitha said the probe should go forward if the Congress government is transparent.