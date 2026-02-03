Police response sought on advocate’s plea for protection

Justice N Tukaramji of the Telangana High Court on Monday heard a writ petition filed by advocate Bommaraju Narsing, seeking police protection in view of alleged threats to his life. The Court directed the respondent authorities to obtain instructions and posted the matter for further hearing on February 9, 2026.

Bommaraju Narsing, a Congress worker who appeared as counsel in the TSPSC Group-I preliminary examination cancellation case, stated in his petition that he had been receiving continuous threats following his role in the matter. The threats allegedly included intimidation through social media and other means.

The petitioner said that despite submitting several representations to the police seeking protection, no action was taken. He further contended that even after the Governor of Telangana forwarded his grievance to the Director General of Police, the authorities failed to provide any security.