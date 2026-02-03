Prolonged questioning of KCR an attack on democratic values: KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Monday alleged that the state government was indulging in diversion politics through false propaganda and politically motivated investigations. In an informal chat with reporters here, he said that making former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao sit for hours in the name of inquiry amounted to an attack on democratic values and was done merely to satisfy the government’s political vendetta. He dismissed the “prolonged” questioning of KCR as political theatre.

Thanking the party activists and supporters for the massive protests held across Telangana on the day KCR was examined by the SIT in phone-tapping case, he said these protests reminded people of the Telangana movement.

“Yesterday’s protests were not just political events but a spontaneous public response, underlining that people in villages had voluntarily participated to express their dissatisfaction with the government’s functioning,” he said.

He claimed that the Congress government was grappling with three fundamental failures — administrative collapse, deterioration of law and order and the plunder of natural resources.

On administrative failure, he cited the arrangements at the Medaram Jatara. Describing it as Telangana’s equivalent of the Kumbh Mela, he stated that previous government had treated it with utmost seriousness. This time, however, he alleged that mismanagement was so severe that public anger spilled over into vandalism, calling it a telling example of the present regime’s incompetence.

On law and order, he referred to daylight bank robberies in Koti and gold shop loots in Chandanagar, saying that such incidents had become disturbingly common. He maintained that during BRS rule, citizens never experienced such widespread insecurity.

Regarding resources, Rama Rao alleged that the government failed to protect water bodies, land, and coal mines.