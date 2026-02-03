Remarks on CM: Talasani seeks quashing of FIR

BRS Sanathnagar MLA and former minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav on Monday filed a petition before the Telangana High Court seeking quashing of the case (FIR No 19) registered against him at the Begumpet police station for alleged derogatory remarks against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The case has been booked under Sections 352, 351(2), 353(3), and 353(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) following a complaint lodged by V Chiranjeevi, a businessman from Begumpet here.

In the complaint, the petitioner alleged that Srinivas Yadav made derogatory and offensive remarks against the chief minister during a public meeting at Le Palace Function Hall, Balmrai, on January 11, 2026.

The MLA contended that the proceedings were unsustainable in law. The petition is listed for hearing before a single judge on Tuesday.