Telangana gets Rs 5,454 crore for railway projects in Budget 2026–27

HYDERABAD: Telangana received a record Rs 5,454 crore allocation for railway projects in the Union Budget 2026–27, marking a nearly six-fold increase compared to the average annual outlay during 2009–14 for the undivided Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister for Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Sunday.

During a virtual press conference from New Delhi, the minister said the average annual railway Budget allocation for the combined state between 2009 and 2014 stood at just Rs 886 crore.

The sharp rise in funding reflects the Centre’s sustained focus on strengthening rail infrastructure and connectivity in Telangana, he said.

Vaishnaw said railway infrastructure projects worth Rs 47,984 crore are currently under various stages of execution across the state, significantly expanding capacity and modernising the rail network. He also announced that Telangana’s railway network has now been fully electrified, a milestone expected to improve operational efficiency and reduce carbon emissions.