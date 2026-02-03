Toddler dies after anti-rabies shot at Kamareddy GGH

KAMAREDDY: A two-and-a-half-year-old girl died two hours after being given the third dose of an anti-rabies vaccine for a dog bite at the Government General Hospital (GGH), Kamareddy, on Sunday.

The girl, Kritharsa, was bitten by a stray dog a few days ago while she was playing outside her house at Ayyappanagar Colony here. Her parents, Ramesh and Archana, immediately took her to the hospital where the toddler was administered the vaccine. They came back to the hospital for the third dose of the vaccine. However, the girl fell unconscious after reaching home and was rushed to a private hospital where the doctors said her pulse was very weak. The couple took the girl back to the GGH where the doctors declared her dead.

Following the girl’s death, the couple and their relatives staged a protest at the GGH alleging negligence of the staff.

On the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl’s father, the police registered a case against a duty doctor. GGH Superintendent Dr Venkateshwarulu stated that the exact reason for the baby’s death would only be determined after the postmortem report is submitted.