Ahead of civic polls, Telangana CM warns Congress leaders against complacency

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the municipal elections, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday directed his ministers and senior party leaders to take the upcoming polls seriously and avoid any complacency.

At a meeting held at the chief minister’s old parliament office in Jubilee Hills with ministers and party leaders, he asked them to leave nothing to chance in winning a maximum number of urban local bodies. PCC chief B Mahesh Kumar Goud also attended the meeting.

The chief minister shared survey reports related to the municipal elections and held discussions on the findings.

He specifically pointed out municipalities where the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is focusing keenly and a tight fight is expected — including Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Adilabad, Medak, and Mahbubnagar — and urged ministers to work intensively in these areas.