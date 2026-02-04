Ahead of Feb 11 civic polls, BJP chief Nitin Nabin to address booth-level workers in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the February 11 municipal elections, BJP national president Nitin Nabin will hold a key meeting with the party’s booth and mandal-level workers at MVS Degree College in Mahbubnagar on Wednesday.

After the meeting, Nabin will also address a public meeting to be organised at the college ground. As it will be his first visit to Telangana since taking over as the party president, the state BJP is planning to accord a grand welcome to him at the Hyderabad airport.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that several top leaders, including Union ministers, MPs and MLAs, will attend the public meeting in Mahbubnagar.