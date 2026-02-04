Congress rivals bury the hatchet to corner BRS in Patancheru ahead of civic polls

SANGAREDDY: In a calculated political move aimed at checkmating the BRS in the Patancheru Assembly constituency, Congress leaders Kata Srinivas Goud and Neelam Madhu have buried their differences and joined hands ahead of the municipal elections.

The development has made the elections dicey, particularly after local MLA G Mahipal Reddy — elected on a BRS ticket — briefly switched loyalties to the Congress following the formation of the government under Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, only to make a sudden U-turn. Recently, Mahipal Reddy reportedly advised his supporters that the BRS should win in five municipalities within the constituency limits. His remarks angered Congress leaders, who resolved to “teach him a lesson” through electoral strategy.

In the last Assembly elections, Srinivas Goud contested on the Congress ticket, while Neelam Madhu fought as a rebel candidate — a split that ultimately helped Mahipal Reddy secure victory. Party leaders now believe that bringing the two together could significantly influence outcomes in Gaddapotharam, Isnapur, Indresham, Gummadidala and Jinnaram municipalities.

“We might have won both the Assembly and Lok Sabha seats had these two leaders worked together earlier,” a Congress leader remarked on condition of anonymity.

Sources said Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha played a key role in mediating between Srinivas Goud and Neelam Madhu and facilitating the rapprochement.