Former Telangana MLAs Ram Reddy, Pasha Quadri no more

HYDERABAD: Former Manthani MLA Chandrupatla Ram Reddy passed away on Tuesday due to age-related health issues. He was 80. A native of Khammampally in Mutharam mandal, Peddapalli district, Ram Reddy had served as sarpanch of his village before being elected as an MLA from the Manthani constituency in 1994 on a TDP ticket.

After the formation of Telangana state, he joined the BRS. In 2021, he quit the BRS to join the BJP. His son Sunil Reddy contested unsuccessfully from Manthani in the 2023 Assembly polls as a BJP candidate. Congress candidate D Sridhar Babu secured the seat.

AIMIM leader and former Charminar MLA Syed Ahmed Pasha Quadri also passed away on Tuesday, while undergoing treatment for renal issues in Hyderabad. He represented Charminar constituency for three terms and Yakutpura for one term from 2004 to 2023.