Four killed as tractor carrying farm workers plunges into pond in Telangana

JAGTIAL: Three women farm workers and a minor girl were killed when the tractor they were travelling on overturned and plunged into a pond on the outskirts of Mogilipeta village in Mallapur mandal on Tuesday evening.

The victims were identified as Sampangi Sayamma (35), Mangalarapu Lalitha (42), Rodda Vaishnavi (13) and Peddi Reddy Gangu (45).

Police officials said that around 20 women farm workers were returning home after harvesting turmeric when the tractor lost balance while moving along a narrow tank bund and fell into the water.

Locals alerted the authorities, following which police and rescue teams rushed to the spot. The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals.

Mallapur police said the tractor was being driven at high speed, leading to loss of control. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway, the police added.