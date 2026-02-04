GHMC plans 11-km road works for new Osmania General Hospital

HYDERABAD: With the construction of the new Osmania General Hospital at Goshamahal Police Grounds gathering pace, the state government has turned its attention to road connectivity, a key factor in the hospital’s accessibility and day-to-day functioning. To ensure smooth movement for patients, ambulances, staff and the public, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has drawn up plans to widen and upgrade approach roads to the facility.
The GHMC has prepared Road Development Plans for 18 approach roads with a total length of 11.68 km, proposing execution in three phases. The project will require the acquisition of 989 properties, with the overall land acquisition cost estimated at Rs 1,018 crore.
Phase I will cover eight roads spanning 2.48 km, involving the acquisition of 133 properties at an estimated cost of Rs 160.80 crore. Land acquisition is underway, and officials expect early completion. For three roads, land will be handed over by the Police department, Housing Board and the District Medical and Health Office, allowing faster execution.
Phase II involves three roads covering 4.6 km and the acquisition of 432 properties, with costs pegged at Rs 662.7 crore. Phase III will see seven roads widened over another 4.6 km, affecting 424 properties and costing about Rs 194.5 crore. Proposals for land acquisition in Phases II and III will be submitted after completion of the hospital’s superstructure.
Officials said the integrated road works would significantly improve emergency response, patient movement and overall mobility in the Goshamahal area once the hospital becomes operational.
The need for timely road development was underlined recently during a review by Special Chief Secretary for Transport, Roads and Buildings Vikas Raj, who directed agencies to clear encroachments, secure pending police approvals, and take up sewerage and road works on all approach roads without delay.
Construction of the new OGH is being closely monitored by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Roads and Buildings Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, officials said, to ensure the timely delivery of the project.
AIIMS Bibinagar set for completion by end of 2026
Nalgonda: Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday said the Union government aims to complete construction of AIIMS Bibinagar by the end of 2026 and have it inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Speaking to the media after inspecting the site and ongoing works, the senior BJP leader said comprehensive plans were in place to provide world-class medical services across the 201-acre campus with a total capacity of 750 beds.
The Union minister said about 86% of the project work has been completed, adding that delays occurred due to old structures on the site that had to be cleared. He noted that the hospital is already operational with 250 beds, and emergency services were launched on January 1.
The Outpatient department currently serves around 1,800 to 2,000 patients daily. On medical education, he said AIIMS has 850 students enrolled in various courses. A guest house named ‘Amrutha Niwasam’ is also being constructed to support attendants of patients.
He added that both Ayushman Bharat and Aarogyasri schemes are being implemented at the institute to ensure affordable healthcare. Addressing pending issues, Kishan Reddy said certain technical hurdles would be resolved in consultation with the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.
He added that the extension of MMTS train services would significantly improve accessibility for patients travelling to the hospital. He reiterated the government’s commitment to developing AIIMS Bibinagar into a premier healthcare institution in the country.