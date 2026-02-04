GHMC plans 11-km road works for new Osmania General Hospital

HYDERABAD: With the construction of the new Osmania General Hospital at Goshamahal Police Grounds gathering pace, the state government has turned its attention to road connectivity, a key factor in the hospital’s accessibility and day-to-day functioning. To ensure smooth movement for patients, ambulances, staff and the public, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has drawn up plans to widen and upgrade approach roads to the facility.

The GHMC has prepared Road Development Plans for 18 approach roads with a total length of 11.68 km, proposing execution in three phases. The project will require the acquisition of 989 properties, with the overall land acquisition cost estimated at Rs 1,018 crore.

Phase I will cover eight roads spanning 2.48 km, involving the acquisition of 133 properties at an estimated cost of Rs 160.80 crore. Land acquisition is underway, and officials expect early completion. For three roads, land will be handed over by the Police department, Housing Board and the District Medical and Health Office, allowing faster execution.

Phase II involves three roads covering 4.6 km and the acquisition of 432 properties, with costs pegged at Rs 662.7 crore. Phase III will see seven roads widened over another 4.6 km, affecting 424 properties and costing about Rs 194.5 crore. Proposals for land acquisition in Phases II and III will be submitted after completion of the hospital’s superstructure.

Officials said the integrated road works would significantly improve emergency response, patient movement and overall mobility in the Goshamahal area once the hospital becomes operational.