People will teach Congress a lesson for failing to fulfil promises, says KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Tuesday said that Telangana youth were disenchanted with the Congress government as it failed to fill two lakh government job vacancies within one year of assuming office.

In a post on X, Rama Rao recalled that during the election campaign, Priyanka Gandhi asked voters to remove the government if it failed to provide two lakh jobs within a year. “Had her words been implemented, the Congress government would have collapsed by now,” he said.

The BRS leader alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy issued appointment letters only for posts that were in the final stage of recruitment during the BRS regime.

He recalled that during the elections, Revanth criticised the BRS, which filled 1.65 lakh vacancies in the government sector. “But the Congress government has now become a ‘recruitment-zero’ government,” he said and alleged that the government had not even issued notifications for 10,000 jobs and failed to implement the promised job calendar.

“People will not forgive Revanth for failing to keep the assurances given to unemployed youth,” he said.

Rama Rao also alleged that the state government had failed to release three instalments of Rythu Bandhu and that women had not received the promised Rs 2,500 monthly financial assistance.

He asserted that the youth have the strength to shake the very foundations of the Congress in the state.

‘Work for party’s success’

Calling on party cadres to work for a strong showing in the municipal elections, Rama Rao said public anger against the Congress had created a favourable atmosphere for the BRS.

During a teleconference with party leaders, he asked candidates to welcome rebels who withdrew nominations and actively involve them in the campaign.