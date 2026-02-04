Telangana advocate attacked by brother over property dispute, dies

HYDERABAD: A 34-year-old advocate was allegedly killed by her brother over property disputes at Kethireddypally village in Moinabad mandal on Wednesday morning.

The deceased, identified as Swapna, was practicing at Chevella court.

According to locals, Swapna had visited her farmland on Wednesday morning. While returning, her brother Raju and few others allegedly attacked her with an axe.

Upon noticing her with injuries, locals rushed her to a nearby hospital where she was declared brought dead.

After learning about the incident, several advocates at nearby courts boycotted proceedings and staged a protest in front of Moinabad police station.

They raised slogans saying 'we want justice'. Later, the police pacified the situation and brought back normalcy.

The police are yet to identify the sequence of crime.

Moinabad police registered a case launched the investigation.