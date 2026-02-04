Telangana HC: Frame guidelines for non-veg hotels near places of worship

HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has directed the state government to frame a comprehensive policy regulating the sale and consumption of meat and non-vegetarian food within 100 metres of places of public worship, educational institutions and hospitals.

A single-judge bench of Justice B Vijaysen Reddy asked the MAUD department, in coordination with the Home department, to draft guidelines balancing religious sensitivities with concerns of public order, hygiene, traffic management and law and order. The policy must also mandate an NOC from the jurisdictional police to ensure such outlets do not cause congestion or disturbances.

The directions were issued in December 2025 while hearing petitions filed by businessman Bipin Ramdas Ippakayal, who alleged harassment by police and GHMC officials over his proposal to set up a restaurant in Nampally, allegedly within 100 metres of a century-old temple. He claimed officials obstructed construction and preparations despite permissions, and pointed to selective action as another non-vegetarian restaurant was operating in the same building without objection.

While noting there is no statutory bar on non-vegetarian food near places of worship — unlike the explicit prohibition on liquor — the court observed that such establishments close to temples could hurt religious sentiments and raise hygiene, traffic and law and order concerns.

The court directed the petitioner to maintain the status quo and disposed of the case, while issuing broader directions to the state to formulate a uniform policy.