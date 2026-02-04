Telangana High Court grants conditional bail to Sigachi MD

HYDERABAD: Justice K Sujana of the Telangana High Court on Monday granted conditional bail to Sigachi Industries’ Sangareddy unit Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Amith Raj Sinha, who had been in judicial custody for over a month in connection with the June 30, 2025, factory blast that killed 54 workers and left 28 others grievously injured.

The court directed Sinha to execute a personal bond of `1 lakh with two sureties for a like sum each to the satisfaction of the Additional Judicial Magistrate of First Class, Sangareddy. He was also asked to comply with conditions under Section 480(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, refrain from tampering with evidence and not influence witnesses.

Notably, no criminal case was registered against the company’s top management for more than two months after the blast. A case was lodged only after a division bench led by Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh expressed serious concern over police inaction. Subsequently, Bhanoor police booked the MD and other officials under Sections 105, 110, 118(1) and 182(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Sinha was arrested on December 27, 2025.