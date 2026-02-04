Telangana High Court grants conditional bail to Sigachi MD

HYDERABAD: Justice K Sujana of the Telangana High Court on Monday granted conditional bail to Sigachi Industries’ Sangareddy unit Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Amith Raj Sinha, who had been in judicial custody for over a month in connection with the June 30, 2025, factory blast that killed 54 workers and left 28 others grievously injured.
The court directed Sinha to execute a personal bond of `1 lakh with two sureties for a like sum each to the satisfaction of the Additional Judicial Magistrate of First Class, Sangareddy. He was also asked to comply with conditions under Section 480(3) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, refrain from tampering with evidence and not influence witnesses.
Notably, no criminal case was registered against the company’s top management for more than two months after the blast. A case was lodged only after a division bench led by Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh expressed serious concern over police inaction. Subsequently, Bhanoor police booked the MD and other officials under Sections 105, 110, 118(1) and 182(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Sinha was arrested on December 27, 2025.
Justice Sujana also allowed the anticipatory bail petitions filed by Sigachi directors Ravindra Prasad Sinha, Bindu Vinodhan, Dhanalaxmi Guntaka and Yeddula Janardhana Reddy. The petitioners were directed to surrender before the magistrate within two weeks from February 2, and, upon surrender, be released on a personal bond of `1 lakh each with two sureties, subject to similar conditions.
The police action followed a PIL filed by Kalapala Babu Rao, a retired scientist from Hyderabad, seeking directions to the state government to consider payment of `1 crore compensation to the families of each deceased worker. The PIL was heard by a division bench comprising Chief Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh and Justice GM Mohiuddin.
Disposing of both the regular and anticipatory bail petitions, Justice Sujana granted relief while imposing safeguards to ensure the integrity of the ongoing investigation into one of the deadliest industrial accidents in the state.
