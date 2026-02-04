Telangana Speaker issues notice to Kadiyam Srihari on BRS MLA’s disqualification plea

HYDERABAD: Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar issued a notice to MLA Kadiyam Srihari in connection with the disqualification petition filed by BRS MLA KP Vivekanand.

Srihari had contested the 2023 Assembly elections on a BRS ticket and secured the Station Ghanpur seat.

Before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, he is alleged to have shifted his loyalties to the Congress. Srihari’s daughter Kavya contested the Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket and bagged the Warangal seat.

BRS MLA Vivekanand had filed a disqualification petition with the Speaker.

As part of hearing the petition, the Speaker issued a notice to Srihari to appear before him.