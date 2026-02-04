Three-month-pregnant undertrial briefly escapes from RIMS maternity ward, rearrested

ADILABAD: A three-month-pregnant undertrial prisoner, Sk Shabana, escaped from the maternity ward of Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) on Tuesday morning, triggering a brief security alert before she was rearrested a few hours later.

According to district prison officials, Shabana was arrested by Basara police in a theft case and remanded to judicial custody by a Nirmal court. She was shifted to the district jail on January 30. After she complained of vomiting due to pregnancy, prison staff moved her to RIMS for treatment on Monday under Armed Reserve security. Doctors admitted her to the maternity ward for observation.

Rearrested at Nirmal

Around 10 am on Tuesday, she managed to slip out of the ward. The on-duty security personnel noticed her absence and alerted the police, who launched a search and intensified vehicle checks. Police traced and arrested her at Nirmal bus stand later in the afternoon and shifted her back to the district prison, officials said.