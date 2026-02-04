Veterinary doctor booked after spat with woman over cat’s treatment in Telangana

HYDERABAD: Chaitanyapuri police on Tuesday registered a case against a veterinary doctor for allegedly scolding and making obscene gestures towards a 24-year-old woman, owner of a Persian cat. She told police she had paid nearly `1 lakh for treatment, but the cat’s health did not improve. When she questioned the doctor, he allegedly scolded her.

She stated that on August 27, due to her pet’s poor health, she took the cat to Sniffers Pet Clinic in Alkapuri, where Dr Kranthi Kumar diagnosed a urinary problem requiring surgery. Trusting the diagnosis, she consented to surgery.

On the same day, the doctor reportedly performed another surgery, claiming a pipe had been dislocated. As the pet’s condition did not improve, a third surgery was later performed. In December 2025, another surgery was conducted, but the pet’s health still did not improve.

On December 14, when she questioned the doctor about the lack of recovery despite paying treatment charges, he allegedly abused her, made obscene gestures and threatened to kill her if she visited the clinic again.

On January 31, when she contacted him again regarding the pet’s health, he allegedly responded rudely, stating he would not treat the animal and she could do whatever she wanted. A case has been registered and a probe is underway.