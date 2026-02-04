White tiger at Telangana's Kakatiya zoo dies of old age

HANAMKONDA: A white tiger named Sharan died at Kakatiya Zoological Park on Tuesday morning due to multi-organ failure caused by old age, park officials said.

The 15-year-old tiger was found dead in its enclosure on Hunter Road around 7 am. Veterinary Assistant Surgeon Dr B Karthikeya said the preliminary postmortem report confirmed multi-organ failure, with lung failure, liver damage and cardiac complications.

Sharan had been undergoing treatment for the past two months for age-related blood pressure, lung and renal issues. Despite continuous care by the zoo’s veterinary team, the animal succumbed to the ailments. Samples have been sent to the Veterinary Biological Research Centre in Hyderabad for further examination, Karthikeya said.

Officials noted that the average lifespan of a white tiger is around 14 years. Sharan lived up to 15 years, which they attributed to improved medical care and conservation practices with support from the College of Veterinary Science, Mamnoor.

Forest Range Officer and Assistant Curator B Mayuri said the postmortem was conducted as per protocol and the final rites were performed within the zoo premises.

Sharan was released into the enclosure at the zoo on July 18, 2025, by Environment and Forests Minister Konda Surekha.