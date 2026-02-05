Bandi calls Speaker’s ruling on defections ‘shameful’, alleges Congress pressure

RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : Alleging “political immorality” over defections, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday termed as shameful the Speaker’s ruling that there was no evidence of MLAs defecting.

Addressing municipal election meetings in Sircilla and Vemulawada on Wednesday, he alleged the Speaker’s stance was “dishonest” and claimed the Congress was exerting pressure, while defected MLAs were operating from party offices. Dismissing complaints despite such developments was condemnable, he added.

At Vemulawada, Sanjay said that if the BJP gains control of the municipality, he would ensure central funds and overall development.

He said the BJP wants peaceful elections but alleged that the Vemulawada MLA was threatening BJP leaders. Alleging harassment by the Sircilla circle inspector, he said that he would ensure the DGP and SP visit Vemulawada and demand the transfer of the circle inspector.